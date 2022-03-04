Hyderabad: Tukaram Gate RuB to open today, ease traffic woes

Hyderabad: The Tukaram Railway Under Bridge (RuB) is all set to open for public on Friday after its inauguration by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao.

According to GHMC officials, the RuB has been constructed at a cost of Rs 29 crore.

The Tukaram RuB was taken up under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP).

This will be of great benefit to the people of the area as the under-bridge is 375 meters long, with 40 meters box drainage, 245 meters approach road including 86 meters ramp road and another 159 meters ramp towards Mettuguda.

Officials said that the RuB towards Maredpally is of 5.50 meters wide. The under-bridge will alleviate the inconvenience caused by the frequent train level crossings at the Lalaguda railway station. The RuB will reduce traffic congestion at Malkajgiri, Maredpally, Tarnaka, Mettuguda, Lalapet and Moula Ali.