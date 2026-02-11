Hyderabad: Twin fire incidents trigger panic in city

Hyderabad: Two fire incidents were reported in the city on Tuesday causing a panic among residents. In the early hours of Tuesday, a major fire broke out at a car service centre in Attapur. In the incident, three vehicles were gutted completely and as many as 90 families were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

On receiving information, two fire tenders rushed to the spot and the flames were doused within an hour. As residential buildings were located near the service centre, firefighters evacuated residents as a precautionary measure. Nearly 90 families were evacuated. Meanwhile, firefighters took necessary steps to prevent the fire from spreading to other buildings.

The fire reportedly originated in the storage section of the service centre. The colony residents alleged negligence on the part of the showroom management, claiming that safety measures were inadequate.

The police registered a case and launched an investigation into the cause of the fire. CCTV footage from the area is being examined as part of the probe. No injuries were reported in the incident, officials said

Another fire broke out in the cellar at Narayana School in Madinaguda, Miyapur triggering a panic in the areas, as a thick smoke spread across the school premises. Following the fire, students and staff were moved to safe areas as a precautionary measure. No injuries have been reported.

On receiving information, fire department personnel and local police rushed to the spot. Firefighters immediately launched operations and controlled the situation.

The exact cause of the smoke is yet to be ascertained. The officials said further details will be ascertained after the investigation.