Hyderabad: Two hurt after decade-old staircase of Fatehnagar flyover collapses

Hyderabad: In a concerning infrastructure failure incident, two persons were severely injured after a portion of the pedestrian staircase attached to the Fatehnagar flyover collapsed in Sanathnagar on Tuesday, causing panic while pedestrians were using the decades-old structure. The staircase is reportedly over 30 years old and already damaged. The pedestrians were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Sanathnagar police, who rushed to the scene, suspect recent rain may have weakened the structure. The staircase could have absorbed water, contributing to the collapse.

On information, GHMC Officials rushed the site and launched an investigation into the cause. They are assessing the structural integrity of similar infrastructure in the area. HYDRA Commissioner AV Ranganath conducted an on-site inspection and deemed the staircase unsafe. He directed authorities to dismantle the structure immediately and ordered a city-wide survey of similar ageing structures assisted by civil engineering experts to prevent accidents. The HYDRA team demolished the staircase. Fatehnagar Corporator Satish Goud confirmed that new stairs would be constructed. According to the locals, the staircase witnesses heavy footfall, especially on Sundays, due to the weekly Sanathnagar market.