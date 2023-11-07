Live
Hyderabad: Two injured in gas pipeline leakage
Hyderabad: Two persons sustained injuries when an underground gas pipeline leaked at Kompally on Monday.
The injured persons, Raju (27) and Sainath (48) were standing on the roadside when, during excavation works on the stretch, workers damaged an underground gas pipeline, causing a small fire to break out due to leakage.
On being alerted, technicians from Bhagyanagar Gas Limited, personnel from the Fire department, and local police rushed to the spot and took up repairs.
The injured were shifted to a local hospital, where they were administered first aid and later discharged.
