Hyderabad: Two more plants to come up in city for recycling C&D waste

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), in order to curb construction-debris dumping on roads, drains and ponds, which causes inconvenience for people across the City, has taken steps to set up two more recycling (Construction and Demolition waste)units in the private sector, so as to move the construction waste on a timely basis.

According to GHMC, construction debris is being dumped on roads, canals, among other places, troubling the inhabitants. "Two more new construction waste recycling plants have been set up in the private sector to overcome the difficulties faced by the people. One plant has been set up at Thumkunta village, Shamirpet mandal towards Secunderabad zone and another plant has been set up at Satamrai village, Shamshabad towards Charminar zone," said an official at GHMC.

In the past, Jeedimetla and Fathullaguda plants used to collect the debris and transport it to the plants which would later be stored. After a period of time, the complete construction of the plant had begun and recycling activities had started. "Similarly, the new plants will first collect the waste and then take up recycling activities. Each of these plants can recycle waste with a capacity of 500 metric tons per day and now on, over 2,000 metric tons of construction waste can be recycled daily in the Greater Hyderabad region," informed officials.

The agency has also set up a toll-free number for waste disposal by private individuals and upon contacting, they will visit the place to collect waste. The collection, transportation and processing charges will be charged per-tonne as per the GHMC guidelines. For the Fathullaguda and Jeedimetla collection areas, citizens can contact the toll free number 1800-120-1159 and for Thumkunta and Satamrai collection areas, 1800-203-0033 can be contacted.

Those requiring debris collection in Yousufguda, Serilingampally, Chanda Nagar, RC Puram, Moosapet, Kukatpally, Quthbullapur and Gajularamam can contact the Jeedimetla plant. Whereas, those in Uppal, Hayat Nagar, L B Nagar, Saroor Nagar, Malakpat, Santosh Nagar, Amberpet areas can contact the Fathullaguda plant.

Similarly, the ones in Chandrayangutta, Charminar, Falaknuma, Rajendranagar, Mehdipatnam, Karwan, Goshamahal and Jubilee Hills can contact the Satamrai plant. And lastly, the residents of Kapra, Musheerabad, Khairatabad, Alwal, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Begumpet can contact the Shamirpet plant.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi said that because of haphazard dumping of construction waste, the waste collectors in 15 circles have decided to arrange waste collection in the another 15 circles towards Charminar and Secunderabad and added that when people dump construction waste in the City, the sewage stagnates and overflows into low-lying areas, causing numerous problems for the residents.