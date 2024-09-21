Hyderabad: Two peddlers arrested, 86 kg ganja worth Rs 30L seized

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations Team (SOT), Rajendranagar team along with Dundigal police apprehended two persons including a woman involved in the possession of ganja. Police recovered 86 kg of dry ganja worth Rs 30.10 lakh. The ganja was being transported from Berhampur, Odisha to Delhi.

The arrested persons were Sunindra Kumar Singh (25), who was previously involved in two cases in Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh, and Laxmi (30) both of Odisha state. Amit Agarwal, Raju and Shiva had absconded.

According to police, on Thursday, the accused Sunindra and Laxmi left from Chinthuru, Andhra Pradesh in a car loaded with 86 kg of dry ganja. While they were travelling to Delhi, when they reached Rotary 1, ORR service road, exit number 05, Dundigal, the SOT Rajendranagar team along with Dundigal Police intercepted the car and nabbed them.