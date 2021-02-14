Hyderabad: Two PG Medicos test corona positive days after getting vaccine

Two PG medical students of Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) have tested positive for coronavirus. The two students were among health workers who had taken the vaccine shot in the first phase. They tested positive 20 days after getting the vaccine.

According to the public health director Dr Srinivas Rao, the medicos, despite wearing PPE kits and taking all precautionary measures tested positive for the virus. He added that the doctors are closely working with the infected patients.

The first dose of COVID-19 vaccine for health workers began on January 16 and the second dose of the vaccine began on Saturday across 140 centres in Telangana. The second dose of the vaccine will be given to only those who were administered with the vaccine in the first phase.