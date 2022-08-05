Hyderabad: Uncertainty looms over rural craft mela

Hyderabad: Owing to various reasons, clouds of uncertainty are being surrounding the rural craft mela and the tribal event this year in the city on the occasion of World Tribal Day also known as International Day of World's Indegenious Peoples. The officials are not giving straight dope about the proposed programme being celebrated on August 9 every year and are neither denying any possibility of postponement of the event.



According to sources, the demise of Minister Satyavathi Rathod's mother recently and a state-wide holiday on account of Muharram on August 9 may force the tribal welfare authorities to take a decision against the proposed event this year.

"Though we are not sure about the postponement of the event this year, certain reasons may drive the higher officials to call off the proposed programme. We cannot reveal anything right now as no decision regarding the proposed event has been taken," said the sources.

Last year, the Tribal Cultural Research and Training Institute (TCR and TI) under the patronage of Telangana State Tribal Welfare Department organised a five-day long 'Craft Mela' at DSS Bhavan in the city ahead of the International Day of World's Indegenious Peoples. The event began on August 5 2021, and was aimed at providing the tribal artisans and craftsmen a platform to display their craftsmanship and legerdemain skills thereby to get appropriate recognition to indiginous art and craft.

The craft mela witnessed a total number of 11 stalls of different pieces of art and craft items prepared by different tribal artisans. Among them gond paintings, wood carving, Koya crafts, Koya Painting, Naikpod miniature masks and Naikpod paintings are the few notable pieces of artifacts which were put on display.

However, the art connoisseur may miss the fascinating event this year as the authorities of the tribal welfare department are still in dilemma and have not yet decided anything about the proposed event to mark the International Day of World's Indegenious Peoples this year.