Hyderabad: Unclaimed vehicles to be auctioned by police

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police have an accumulation of 547 abandoned/unclaimed vehicles of various types and make, which are pooled at Moinabad Police Grounds, Cyberabad Commissionerate. It is proposed to dispose of the vehicles by way of public auction as empowered under Section 6 (2) and 7 of the Cyberabad (Metropolitan area) Police Act, 2004, read with Sec.40 & 41 of the Hyderabad City Police Act.

Any person having any objection or ownership interest in any of these vehicles may file an application before the Cyberabad Commissionerate of Police, Cyberabad Commissionerate, and claim the vehicle within 15 days from the date of notification, failing which the vehicles will be auctioned.

Details of vehicles are available with N Vishnu, MTO-2, Reserve Inspector of Police, Cyberabad (cell 94906-17317)and on the official website of Cyberabad Police www.cyberabadpolice.gov.in.