Hyderabad: Union Bank celebrates Hindi Utsav

Hyderabad: The Union Bank of India, Hyderabad Zone and its regional offices celebrated Hindi Utsav – 2021 on Friday. Kabir Bhattacharya, Field General Manager, Hyderabad, presided. The event was attended by executives of the zonal office, regional heads of Punjagutta, Koti, Saifabad and Secunderabad, along with their staff.

Addressing the gathering, Bhattacharya informed that Hindi was adopted as the official language of the Union on September 14, 1949, by the Constituent Assembly. In commemoration of the same, every year the bank celebrates Hindi Fortnight on the occasion of Hindi Day. As a part of these celebrations, the FGMO and four regions conducted various programmes and competitions for the staff to inculcate use of Hindi in day-to-day working.

The celebrations concluded on Friday at a grand function conducted at Dr Pattabhi Bhavan, Saifabad. Bhattacharya addressed the staff and advised them to increase use of Hindi in their day-to-day work, as per the annual programme of the Union government. The staff presented various cultural events on the occasion. The programme concluded with prize distribution to the winners of the competitions.