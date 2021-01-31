Hyderabad: Universities, Colleges set to reopen hostels today

In the view of reopening of educational institutions tomorrow, all the universities and colleges are all set to reopen hostels today. Students who had gone to their native places with the closure of colleges due to the pandemic can return to the hostels.

It is notified that the institutions have decided to hold physical classes for the final year students only starting from Monday.

Students were asked to submit a statement saying that they don't have any Covid-19 symptoms. Also, the colleges asked the hostels not to accommodate more than two students in four-bedded rooms and only a single student in two-bedded rooms.

From Monday, all the junior colleges will hold classes in two shifts for the students, according to the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the state government.

Initially, the students from final year will attend classes and later, the students of other years will be called to the college. The schedule has been made in order to complete the practical and lab work of the students and then continue the theory classes online.