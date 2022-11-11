Hyderabad: Unregistered cabs at airport put passengers' safety at stake

Hyderabad: In a major safety and security concern, specially for women arriving at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, here, drivers of unregistered cabs (which can be recognised by the white number plates), posing to be part of aggregator cabs, are seeking rides from passengers at the arrival lounge. Aggregator drivers claim that over 100 private cabs are being operated at the airport under the very nose of authorities.

Unauthorised cabs operating from airport pose a threat to passengers' safety. Drivers of these cabs stand at the arrival area inside the airport and try to lure passengers. When they find passengers waiting for aggregator cabs, they ask them the fare at which they had booked the ride. They bargain a revised fare, which is less, and drop them at less fare, which they share with the passengers in a few case, claim the aggregator drivers.

Members of the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers' Union (TGPWU) and Telangana State Taxi Drivers' Joint Action Committee allege that there are no security concerns at the airport. "Daily dozens of taxi drivers are standing at the arrival section at the airport and poaching passengers to drop them at their destinations. Even they charge similar to the aggregators; a few also share passengers at low rates," said Shaik Salauddin, founder-State president of TGPWU.

He said the 'illegal' drivers are plying in large numbers at the airport under the very nose of authorities. "They are bribing and coercing authorities to operate without registering or paying the required fee necessary to operate at the airport. Earlier, there were a few dozen, but now there are over 100 cabs plying," said Salauddin.

"Several cases were also reported in recent months regarding security of passengers and loss of baggage. But these unauthorised vehicles try to get passengers, who unknowingly board the illegal cabs," he pointed out.

Said Raghu, an app-based cab driver, with no action against these drivers, the app-based drivers like Meru, Ola, Uber and Sky cabs, are facing difficulties in livelihood and earnings, as the unregistered cab drivers poach passengers inside the airport and also cancel rides. "How do the airport authorities allow them to stand inside the arrival section and seek cab ride. Even though passengers book aggregator cabs they convince them to drop at low price and force them to cancel the ride on app."

Another app-based driver Santosh Kumar points out "the illegal taxi and cab operators not only harass customers, but also get into fights with registered cab drivers over rides and parking. There is an issue of law and order also. They are illegally ferrying passengers from the airport to the city."

Said Salauddin, "several representations were given to the GMR Airport authorities and also to the Cyberabad Commissionerate, citing law and order issues and also regarding illegal plying of cabs but action is yet to be taken. This also raises issue of passenger security at the airport. The union demanded unregistered cab and tax operators should be restricted from plying at the airport."