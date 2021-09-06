Hyderabad: Upholding sanctity of teachers important for a healthy society

Rajendranagar/Hyderabad: Residents of Durga Devi Colony, Bandlaguda Jagir, here, organised a programme in connection with the Teachers' Day on Sunday conveying a message of upholding sanctity and values of sacrosanct profession of teachers for shaping the community and promoting culture.

As part of the Teachers' Day celebrations, a programme was conducted to felicitate 100 schoolteachers who have been associated with different institutions for long and have shaped future of hundreds of students now holding coveted posts in several State-run departments.

The chief guest Gurra Mahinder Goud said "for an obedient student, respecting the mentor before embarking on learning process should be of primary importance, which is lacking these days. The more students respect teachers, the less they get distracted from learning. It is our responsibility uphold sanctity of teachers' profession.

He added "Without proper guidance of scholars, we cannot dream of a refined social life and a civilised society, which is important for a healthy human civilisation." Harishwar Reddy, a community activist, said, "Every brilliant child starts transforming from school where teachers shape young minds. Holding the value and sanctity of mentors convey a true spirit of society and garner a wider cascading effect and create a bond between students and mentors."

Mahinder Goud and special invitees paid floral tributes to the late Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Cultural events followed. Co-option member Venkat Reddy, correspondent, Shine India School, Narsimhlu Goud, headmaster Manjula, besides teachers and alumni of several schools were present.