Hyderabad: Uppal MLA Subash Reddy escapes unhurt in lift collapse

Uppal MLA Beti Subash Reddy escaped unhurt while Boduppal mayor Samala Bucchi Reddy injured after the lift they were in collapsed here at a private hospital in Hyderabad.



Going into details, the MLA and the mayor attended a ceremony at the hospital in Uppal where the mishap took place when the two along with few other people were going to the upper floor of the building. The lift collapsed suddenly injuring the mayor Bucchi Reddy and few others. Meanwhile, the MLA was unhurt in the incident and alerted the security.



The security opened the lift door and rescued the people inside. The injured were treated at the hospital.

