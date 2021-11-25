Hyderabad: Uproar over encroachment of playground at Alijah Kotla

Charminar: The residents of Alijah Kotla in Charminar are fighting to save the public playground located near Mufeed-ul-Anam High School, which has been encroached upon by a dairy farm that has erected temporary sheds.

The playground is slowly being encroached upon over the last few months and the pace of activity has only increased, triggering locals to resist any move from the encroacher.

"It is the only open space in the surrounding areas and it is getting encroached. Children from the area as well as students of the nearby school are facing inconvenience due to sheds that were erected by the encroachers. Recently, a complaint has also been registered with GHMC. However, they are yet to initiate any action," said Mohammed Ahmed, vice-president of TDP Minority Cell.

Shaik Zahed, a resident said, "Along with a temporary shed, construction work was taken up on ground. With the ground encroached, the children were seen playing in by-lanes of the area."

Several complaints were also given by the Alijah Kotla Youth to the authorities demanding to free the playground from encroachments, but nothing has been done. "We have only one playground in the area, which caters to not only the people of the area, but also for surrounding areas. Now, even in whatever remaining space they are not allowing us to play. The Corporation must free the playground at the earliest," said Kareeem, a cricket enthusiast.