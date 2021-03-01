Hyderabad: Vande Mataram Front celebrates Vivekotsav

Narayanaguda : Marking Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary, Vande Mataram Youth Front (VMYF) conducted the 12th edition of Vivekotsav at Keshav Memorial School on Sunday. The event brought out the hidden talent of the twin cities students from Degree, B Tech, B. Pharm and MBA colleges.

Around 200 students from different colleges participated in various programmes like singing, dancing, creative contest, essay writing and elocution at the event.

V C Sajjanar, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad, participated as the chief guest. He noted, "VMYF is doing a great job by conducting various sessions for the youth of India and standing as an example to the society.

I'm inspired by Swami Vivekananda's teachings and he was one of the reasons behind my success. Youth constitutes 60% of Indian population and they have all strength to make India great among the world nations. Proper use of technology has become a key source to achieve good results for individuals as well as the nation by solving the real time solutions."

Inspired by Swami Vivekananda's life and his teachings, Vandematram Youth Front (VMYF), an NGO for Youth of India, was founded in 2010. VMYF focusses on all-round development of the young generation to build a strong character, career and serve the country. Retd Lt Col.

D N Srinivas Rao was the guest of honour. Jagadishwar Rao, General Secretary of VMYF, and Mani Kumar, Treasurer of VMYF, and others were present.