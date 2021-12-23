Hyderabad: Vasudeva Reddy, Errolla Srinivas take charge

Hyderabad: The two TRS leaders, Errolla Srinivas and Vasudeva Reddy, who were given the nominated posts recently, took charge on Wednesday.

Srinivas took oath as the chairman of the Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC) at its office in Sultan Bazar on Wednesday. Health Minister T Harish Rao thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for giving an opportunity to Srinivas, who took part in Telangana agitation from Medak. He said that Srinivas played a crucial role as the Chairman of SC, ST Commission in protecting the rights of SCs and STs. "The TSMSIDC is also an important organisation, which takes care of the medical devices, x-ray, testing labs, injections, beds in the hospitals," Harish said, adding that the organisation had a role in setting up of medical colleges in Mahbubnagar and Siddipet districts and modular theatre at MNJ cancer hospital. "The organisation acted in a swift manner by procuring Remdesiver injections when there was heavy demand during the pandemic," Harish added and hoped that Srinivas would live up to the expectations of Chief Minister.

Similarly, K Vasudeva Reddy took charge as the chairman of Telangana Handicapped Cooperative Corporation for the third time. Speaking on the occasion, Vasudeva Reddy said that the Chief Minister had secured a special place in the hearts of disabled. "About 5 lakh persons with disabilities are getting Rs 3,016 every month with a spending of Rs 1,800 crore annually," he said. "I will work as a bridge between people with disabilities and the government. I thank the Chief Minister for giving me the opportunity for the third time," said Vasudeva Reddy. Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar was also present.