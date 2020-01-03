Trending :
Hyderabad: Venue of Million March shifted

AP and Telangana Joint Action Committee (JAC) against CAA and NRC has changed the venue for the planned ‘Million March’ on Saturday against CAA, NRC...

Hyderabad: AP and Telangana Joint Action Committee (JAC) against CAA and NRC has changed the venue for the planned 'Million March' on Saturday against CAA, NRC and NPR from Necklace Road to Dharna Chowk at Indira Park, Lower Tank Bund.

According to the JAC convenor Mohammed Mushtaq Malik, the Million March starting from 2 pm on Saturday was shifted to India Park owing to other programmes. He hoped that this peaceful programme would be attended by a maximum number of people to fight for their right and demanding scrapping of CAA.

