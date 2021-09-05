Hyderabad: Veteran Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao welcomes Dalit Bandhu scheme

Hyderabad: Veteran Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao (VH) welcomed Dalit Bandhu scheme of the TRS government.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, he said the State has a lot of BC people and demanded the State government to implement BC Bandhu scheme for them. He also demanded the government to implement Dalit Bandhu scheme across the State.

Demanding the government to install the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at Punjagutta crossroads, VH alleged that the State government was not considering his demand although he has been fighting on the issue of the installation of the statue since the last four years.

He said that he was holding a meeting with the leaders of community organisations and political parties from 11 am to 1.30 pm on September 6 at Somajiguda press club in the city.