Hyderabad: 'Vishwa Sangam- 2021' alumni meet held

Hyderabad: The Vishwa Vishwani Institute of System and Management organised 'Vishwa Sangam 2021', the annual alumni meet, at its sprawling campus here on Monday. Students of 2006 to 2021 batches of PGDM attended. Addressing the event, Dean Dr Sabyasachi Rath acknowledged the bonding and love among the alumni and emphasised to further strengthen it.

Director Dr Bharat Bhushan Singh called for strengthening of alumni relations to develop it as a pillar of support for all former students. Prof SR Prasad, head, Alumni affairs, underlined the importance of Vishwa Vishwani alumni network and invited all ex-students to become a strong organ of Vishwa Vishwani family.

Prof Harsh Bhargav announced a contributory scholarship scheme supported by all alumni and faculties to support financially weak students. The outgoing president of alumni association Yogendra Singh Suryavanshi thanked members for their support in organising the event.

A new general body was elected with Vijeta Ashwarya as president for 2021-22. Students of PGDM Class 2022 and 2023 presented a colourful cultural programme and fun activities which enthralled the gathering. The programme ended with 'ceremonial dinner' and a promise to come back for 'Vishwa Sangam 22'