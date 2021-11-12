Hyderabad: Water Board to take up ORR Phase-2 pipeline works soon

Hyderabad: In order to ensure hassle-free drinking water supply to the dwellers residing on the outskirts of the city, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has finalised the budget to take up laying of pipelines through ORR Phase-2 under Mission Bhagiratha.

With metropolitan suburbs expanding with speed, houses and plots under GHMC limits have mushroomed with many buying them. This has led to the emergence of new colonies and gated communities across the ORR.

However, these colonies have been facing severe shortage of drinking water. To address this issue, the Water Board has proposed to take up pipeline works with the tender process for these works to be completed in another two weeks. Under ORR Phase-I scheme in 2016, water pipelines were laid in 190 villages abutting ORR at an estimated cost of Rs 756 crore. At that time, 1,600 km of the pipeline system and 164 storage reservoirs with a storage capacity of 70 million liters were reportedly built. Water Board Managing Director Dana Kishore said, "The aim of the Phase-2 project is to provide ample drinking water to areas where there is no water network. Soon, there will be no difficulties for residents in availing drinking water as these works will be completed within a year."

Moreover, under Mission Bhagiratha, the highest number of villages and suburbs has been selected. The new drinking water pipelines will be laid on 364-km of roads from RC Puram to Bollaram. Later, a 320-km line will also be laid in Rajendranagar constituency. The Water Board told The Hans India that new 10-km long pipelines would be laid in the Hayathnagar area. It is significant that drinking water storage reservoirs with a storage capacity of 28 million litres will be set up within the Saroornagar mandal. The main objective of the scheme is to construct drinking water reservoirs with a minimum capacity of 0.2 million litres in Medchal, 1 million litres in Maheshwaram and 0.5 million litres in Ibrahimpatnam besides 7.5 million litre reservoirs |in Quthbullapur, Shamshabad, Patancheru, and Shamirpet.