Hyderabad: Water hyacinth, sewerage choke Bum-Rukn-ud-Dowla lake

Shivrampally: Despite the National Green Tribunal (NGT) took a serious note of impassive attitude of the authority in safeguarding the historic Bum-Rukn-ud-Dowla Lake at Shivrampally, the situation on the ground appears completely unchanged as the water hyacinth has over powered the entire surface while greywater remain getting marked into the water body.



The water body is surrounded by several colonies from where the grey water is getting into the lake while water hyacinth grows over the years to such an extent that the entire surface was overpowered by the floating aquatic plant.

"As long as the sewerage is getting into the water body, the situation will not improve.The entire water body spreads over an area of18.5 acres and we made attempts on more than one occasion to clear off the water hyacinth. However, the aquatic water emerged over the surface in just a matter ofa few days. We find ourselves in a catch-22situation when it comes to deal atBum-Rukn-ud-Dowla Lake," informed an engineering Official on the request of anonymity.

Only last month the NGT warned the officials against violation of orders saying it may attract imprisonment up to three years and fine up to Rs10 crores besides seizure of salaries of the erring officials. While handing a last opportunity for compliance, the Tribunal made it clear that the sewage being discharged into the lake should be diverted to the destined STP besides the water quality of the treated water should be improved and posted the matter of 21st October.

However, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) engineering officials are having their own assertion when it comes to compliance of the court order.

"We are trying to complete the sewerage diversion works around the lake on war-footing. Already 600 mm diameters of pipeline works with a cost of Rs40 Lakhs have been grounded to a length up to 400 meters at Raghavendra colony near the lake," informed C Nagi Reddy, Assistant Engineer GHMC Circle No.11, Rajendranagar.

Another two similar works of 310 meters and395 meters in upward direction atShastripuram Colony are in the pipeline, he said adding that "These works required additional funds of Rs49.85 lakhs and Rs93lakhs respectively to cover the entire lake with underground sewerage diversion system.

The entire diversion line from Bum-Rukn-ud-Dowla Lake to Mir AlamlakeSTP covers the length up to 500 meters and will take nearly two to three months to get complete depending upon the early approvals of the projects."