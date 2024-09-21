  • Menu
Hyderabad: Water supply interruption in parts of city
Hyderabad: The supply of water will be interrupted in many places of the city for 24 hours, from September 23 to 24, due to ongoing repair works undertaken by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) at Prashasan Nagar.

According to HMWSSB officials, the 1200 mm dia PSC gravity main pipeline from Prashasan Nagar to Ayyappa Society under Krishna Phase-3, which supplies drinking water to the city of Hyderabad, has developed leakages at many places. To stop this, leakage repair works are in progress; hence, there will be no water supply till 6 am in the areas of Golconda, Tolichowki, Jubilee Hills, Film Nagar, and Gachibowli.

