Hyderabad: Water supply interruption in parts of city today
Highlights

Hyderabad: There will be no water supply in some parts of the city for 24 hours from 6 am on Monday.

According to HMWSSB officials, leakages have occurred in the 1500 mm dia PSC pumping main in Manjira Phase-2, which supplies drinking water to the city. To stop these leakages, repair work will be undertaken from Monday 6 am to 6 am on the next day. During these 24 hours, there will be an interruption in water supply in some areas with pressure, which includes RC Puram, Ashoknagar, Jyoti Nagar, Lingampally, Chandanagar, Gangaram, Madinaguda, Miyapur, Biramguda, Ameenpur, Erragadda, SR Nagar, Ameerpet, KPHB Colony, Kukatpally, Moosapet, and Jagadgirigutta.

