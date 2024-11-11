Live
- Shah releases BJP ‘Sankalp Patra’
- Devotees Flock to Shiva Temples on Karthika Somavara
- ‘Gaja Praja’ app to tackle crop damage; boost conservation efforts
- SITAM e-waste collection drive concludes
- APCRDA receives nod to develop capital Amaravati
- Suo motu cases will be filed against those threatening IAS, IPS officers: Dy CM
- Bhavani Deeksha Begins Today in Vijayawada, Will Continue Until December 25
- Tirumala Devotees Face Long Wait for Darshan, Record Hundi Collection
- A steady shift from fossil fuels to clean energy
- Khalistani ultra Arsh Dalla held in Canada
Just In
Hyderabad: Water supply interruption in parts of city today
Highlights
Hyderabad: There will be no water supply in some parts of the city for 24 hours from 6 am on Monday.
According to HMWSSB officials, leakages have occurred in the 1500 mm dia PSC pumping main in Manjira Phase-2, which supplies drinking water to the city. To stop these leakages, repair work will be undertaken from Monday 6 am to 6 am on the next day. During these 24 hours, there will be an interruption in water supply in some areas with pressure, which includes RC Puram, Ashoknagar, Jyoti Nagar, Lingampally, Chandanagar, Gangaram, Madinaguda, Miyapur, Biramguda, Ameenpur, Erragadda, SR Nagar, Ameerpet, KPHB Colony, Kukatpally, Moosapet, and Jagadgirigutta.
