Hyderabad: Water supply to be interrupted in many areas

The supply of water will be interrupted in many places of the city for 24 hours that is from December 13 to December 14 due to the ongoing repair works undertaken by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) at Patancheru to Hydernagar.

According to HMWSSB officials, a massive leakage occurred in the 2375 mm dia MS pumping main header pipeline at Kodandapur pumping station in Phase-3 of Krishna Drinking Water Supply Scheme, which supplies drinking water to Hyderabad city, so to stop this leakage repair work are in progress, Hence, there will be no water supply for 24 hours that is from December 13 at 5 am to December 142 at 5 am in Shastripuram, Bandlaguda, Bhojagutta and Gachibowli areas.

