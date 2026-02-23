Hyderabad Water Tanker Crash in Banjara Hills: Home Guard and Woman Killed in Fatal Road Accident

An unfortunate incident took place in Hyderabad. A water tank crash had happened there. This has become important news. The accident happened in Banjara Hills near Road Number 10. A water tank had hit a motorcycle from behind. This led to an extremely serious accident.

In this traffic accident, two people lost their lives. One of them was a Home Guard working with the Santosh Nagar Traffic Police. He was riding a bike with a woman behind him. But suddenly, the tanker crashed into him. This caused both of them to pass away instantly due to extreme force impact on their bodies.

The police reached the accident spot within minutes. They started investigating the place. They are checking if the tanker was going over the speed limit or driving carelessly. The police are questioning the driver as a part of the investigation for this accident.

This sad accident has once again raised concerns over the safety and security of roads in crowded areas. Officials are strictly asking everyone to follow the traffic rules and avoid rash driving.

This horrible accident is a part of the latest Hyderabad news. It reminds all of us to be more careful while driving. It also tells us that we should always stay alerted on the road.