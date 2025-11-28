  1. Home
Hyderabad Weather Alert: Cold Spell and Light Rain Expected from Nov 28 to Dec 5

  • Created On:  28 Nov 2025 12:57 PM IST
Hyderabad will face a cold spell from Nov 28 to Nov 30 with temperatures dropping to 11–14°C.

Hyderabad will see a strong cold spell from November 28 night to November 30. Temperatures may drop to 11–14°C. Mornings and nights will feel much colder.

Cyclone Ditwah may bring rain from December 2 to 5. Some Telangana districts will get light to moderate rain. Hyderabad is expected to see only light showers.

The city should prepare for cold weather this week and light rain early next week. Cold winds and the cyclone system will affect both temperature and rainfall, as reported by Telangana Weatherman.




