Hyderabad Weather Alert: Cold Spell and Light Rain Expected from Nov 28 to Dec 5

Hyderabad will see a strong cold spell from November 28 night to November 30. Temperatures may drop to 11–14°C. Mornings and nights will feel much colder.

Cyclone Ditwah may bring rain from December 2 to 5. Some Telangana districts will get light to moderate rain. Hyderabad is expected to see only light showers.

The city should prepare for cold weather this week and light rain early next week. Cold winds and the cyclone system will affect both temperature and rainfall, as reported by Telangana Weatherman.

CYCLONE DITWAH + COLD WEATHER ALERT



STRONG COLD WEATHER ahead in North, Central Telangana during Nov 28 night to Nov 30 with temperatures to drop upto 9-11°C again, upto 11-14°C in Hyderabad City next 3days



CYCLONE DITWAH RAINS ⚠️



Rains are expected in South, East TG due to… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) November 28, 2025











