Hyderabad: Weather Alert from Telangana Weatherman

Telangana Weatherman warns of a strong thunderstorm with heavy rain and lightning in Hyderabad tonight after 6:45 PM. Stay indoors and follow safety tips to stay safe.

Tonight, there will be a big storm in Hyderabad. It will rain a lot and have strong lightning, as reported by Telangana Weatherman.

The storm will start after 6:45 PM in places like Rajendranagar, Golconda, and LB Nagar. Then it will cover the whole city.

Be careful from 6:45 PM to midnight.

Here are some safety tips:

  • Stay inside your home.
  • Don’t go near windows.
  • Don’t park your bike or car under trees.
  • Keep your lights and phone charged.
