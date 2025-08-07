Live
Hyderabad: Weather Alert from Telangana Weatherman
Highlights
Telangana Weatherman warns of a strong thunderstorm with heavy rain and lightning in Hyderabad tonight after 6:45 PM. Stay indoors and follow safety tips to stay safe.
Tonight, there will be a big storm in Hyderabad. It will rain a lot and have strong lightning, as reported by Telangana Weatherman.
The storm will start after 6:45 PM in places like Rajendranagar, Golconda, and LB Nagar. Then it will cover the whole city.
Be careful from 6:45 PM to midnight.
Here are some safety tips:
- Stay inside your home.
- Don’t go near windows.
- Don’t park your bike or car under trees.
- Keep your lights and phone charged.
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR HYDERABAD CITY DURING NIGHT ⚠️ The core heavy thunderstorm is expected in entire GHMC roughly after 6.45PM initially starting with Rajendranagar, Chandrayanagutta, Golconda, Bahadurpura, Lb Nagar belt later covering entire Hyderabad We need…— Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) August 7, 2025
