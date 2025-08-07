Hyderabad: Weather Alert from Telangana Weatherman

Tonight, there will be a big storm in Hyderabad. It will rain a lot and have strong lightning, as reported by Telangana Weatherman.

The storm will start after 6:45 PM in places like Rajendranagar, Golconda, and LB Nagar. Then it will cover the whole city.

Be careful from 6:45 PM to midnight.

Here are some safety tips:

Stay inside your home.

Don’t go near windows.

Don’t park your bike or car under trees.

Keep your lights and phone charged.