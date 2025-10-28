Live
- Manuka, a new addition to Chandigarh’s Museum of Trees
- CM Yadav performs Chhath Puja, says MP and Bihar shares cultural bonding
- BJP will sweep MCD by-elections to 12 wards on Nov 30: Virendra Sachdeva
- PRESS RELEASE INDIAN COAST GUARD EXECUTES DARING LONG-RANGE MEDEVAC OF CRITICALLY INJURED IRANIAN CREW IN ARABIAN SEA
- Heavy Rains to Lash Hyderabad and Telangana Districts Tonight
- K'taka: Peace meeting on RSS foot march in Chittapur ends without consensus
- HAL and Russia’s UAC Sign MoU to Build SJ-100 Passenger Aircraft in Moscow
- Maha cabinet clears Viksit Maharashtra 2047 vision document
- Real estate developer Signature Global shares fall nearly 20 pc this year
- MCX trading halted for over four hours due to technical glitch, probe initiated
Hyderabad Weather Alert: Heavy Rain to Cover Entire City Today | Stay Safe and Plan Travel
Highlights
Moderate to heavy rain is expected across Hyderabad today, starting from Kukatpally, Malkajgiri, and Serilingampally areas before spreading citywide.
Moderate to heavy rain is expected in Hyderabad today.
It will first start in areas like Qutbullapur, Kukatpally, Gajularamaram, Malkajgiri, Alwal, Kapra, and Serilingampally.
After that, rain will spread to all parts of the city.
People are advised to stay alert and plan their travel carefully.
Next Story