  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad Weather Alert: Heavy Rain to Cover Entire City Today | Stay Safe and Plan Travel

Hyderabad Weather Alert: Heavy Rain to Cover Entire City Today | Stay Safe and Plan Travel
x
Highlights

Moderate to heavy rain is expected across Hyderabad today, starting from Kukatpally, Malkajgiri, and Serilingampally areas before spreading citywide.

Moderate to heavy rain is expected in Hyderabad today.

It will first start in areas like Qutbullapur, Kukatpally, Gajularamaram, Malkajgiri, Alwal, Kapra, and Serilingampally.

After that, rain will spread to all parts of the city.

People are advised to stay alert and plan their travel carefully.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick