Hyderabad Weather Drops 7.8°C Below Normal Due to Early Monsoon

Hyderabad experienced an unusual drop in temperature on Friday, with the maximum reaching just 32.2 degrees Celsius, which is 7.8 degrees Celsius below the typical average for this period. Normally, the city endures intense heat ranging between 40 degrees Celsius and 43 degrees Celsius during this time. However, likely, an early onset of the rainy season has contributed to significantly cooler conditions than expected.

The minimum temperature recorded on the same day was 23.9 degrees Celsius, falling 3.1 degrees Celsius below the usual norm. Despite the lower temperatures, no rainfall was recorded in the 24 hours leading up to 8:30 AM IST. Relative humidity levels showed 72 per cent in the morning hours and dropped to 55 per cent by late afternoon.

Looking ahead, the seven-day weather outlook suggests a continuation of generally cloudy skies across Hyderabad, accompanied by intermittent spells of rain or thunderstorms. Temperatures are expected to remain steady, with maximums ranging between 32 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius, while minimums will hover around 23 degrees Celsius to 25 degrees Celsius. The forecast indicates a possibility of thunder and lightning towards the end of the week, especially from May 27 onward, as cloud cover persists and conditions remain conducive for scattered showers.