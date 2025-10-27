  • Menu
Hyderabad Weather Today (October 27, 2025) – Cloudy with Light Rain Chances

Highlights

Cyclone Montha will affect Telangana from midnight today, bringing moderate to heavy rain to several districts

The weather in Hyderabad will be mostly cloudy today. There is a chance of light rain or drizzle with strong winds blowing at 30 to 40 kmph.

Mist or haze may be seen in the morning or night. The day temperature will be around 30°C, and the night temperature will be near 23°C.

Winds will blow from the southeast at a speed of 4 to 6 kmph.

Weather Details:

Maximum temperature: 30.4°C

Minimum temperature: 22.5°C

Humidity: 81%

Rainfall: 0.0 mm

