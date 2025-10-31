Live
Hyderabad Weather Today (October 31, 2025): Partly Cloudy Sky, Mist Expected in Morning
Highlights
Hyderabad will see partly cloudy skies with mist or haze in the morning.
The weather in Hyderabad will be partly cloudy today.
There may be mist or haze in the morning and at night.
The maximum temperature will be 31°C.
The minimum temperature will be 21°C.
Winds will blow from the south-west at 6 to 8 km per hour.
On Friday, the city recorded a high of 30.6°C and a low of 21.5°C.
People can use the Mausam and Meghdoot apps to get weather updates and alerts.
October 31, 2025
