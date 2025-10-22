  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad Weather Today: Partly Cloudy, Light Rain, Evening Winds 30-40 kmph

Hyderabad Weather Update: Light Rain and Thunderstorm Alert Issued by IMD
x

Hyderabad Weather Update: Light Rain and Thunderstorm Alert Issued by IMD

Highlights

Hyderabad weather today: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of light rain or thundershowers.

Hyderabad will be partly cloudy with a chance of light rain or thundershowers. Evening winds may reach 30-40 kmph. Mist or haze may appear in the morning or night.

Temperatures will be around 30°C maximum and 22°C minimum. Winds will be from the east or north-east at 4-8 kmph.

Today’s readings: High – 30.6°C, Low – 21.8°C, Humidity – 76%, Rainfall – 8 mm.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick