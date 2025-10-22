Hyderabad Weather Today: Partly Cloudy, Light Rain, Evening Winds 30-40 kmph

Hyderabad will be partly cloudy with a chance of light rain or thundershowers. Evening winds may reach 30-40 kmph. Mist or haze may appear in the morning or night.

Temperatures will be around 30°C maximum and 22°C minimum. Winds will be from the east or north-east at 4-8 kmph.

Today’s readings: High – 30.6°C, Low – 21.8°C, Humidity – 76%, Rainfall – 8 mm.







