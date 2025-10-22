Live
Hyderabad Weather Today: Partly Cloudy, Light Rain, Evening Winds 30-40 kmph
Highlights
Hyderabad weather today: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of light rain or thundershowers.
Hyderabad will be partly cloudy with a chance of light rain or thundershowers. Evening winds may reach 30-40 kmph. Mist or haze may appear in the morning or night.
Temperatures will be around 30°C maximum and 22°C minimum. Winds will be from the east or north-east at 4-8 kmph.
Today’s readings: High – 30.6°C, Low – 21.8°C, Humidity – 76%, Rainfall – 8 mm.
MORNING LOCAL FORECAST FOR HYDERABAD CITY & NEIGHBORHOOD DATED: 22.10.2025@TelanganaCS @DCsofIndia @IASassociation @TelanganaDGP @TelanganaCMO @GHMCOnline @HYDTP @IasTelangana @tg_weather @CommissionrGHMC @Comm_HYDRAA @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/VNW6kcseeR— Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad (@metcentrehyd) October 22, 2025
