Hyderabad Welcomed élevé Diamonds – A New Era of Ethical Luxury Begins

Hyderabad: The city of Hyderabad marked a dazzling new chapter in luxury with the grand launch of élevé Diamonds, a next-generation diamond jewelry brand from the house of Tibarumal Jewels. The flagship showroom in Kokapet was officially inaugurated by Miss Universe Telangana 2025 – Ms Kashvi and Mrs. India Crown Winner – Dr. Preethi Adusumilli, in a star-studded event that blended elegance, legacy, and modernity. The brand’s leadership, including Pankaj Gupta, Trishank Gupta, and Abhiram Agarwal, addressed the media and shared their vision of elevating ethical luxury.

élevé Diamonds introduced Hyderabad to IGI-certified, precision-grown diamonds that are 100% real, sustainable, and conflict-free. These diamonds, created through advanced eco-friendly technology, offer a responsible alternative to traditionally mined stones—without compromising on brilliance. The brand’s handcrafted, lightweight designs are tailored for daily wear, reflecting a balance of classic artistry and contemporary style.

Among the highlights of the launch was the unveiling of the Charminar Collection, a tribute to Hyderabad’s architectural splendor. Designed by Pankaj Gupta, known for infusing culture into every creation, the collection captured the spirit of the city in timeless designs. Staying true to its handcrafted philosophy, élevé Diamonds emphasized that no piece is mass-produced—each one is unique, elegant, and meticulously made. A portion of proceeds will support Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao and artisan welfare initiatives, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to social responsibility.

With future expansion planned across Banjara Hills, Kompally, Warangal, Coimbatore, and even the United States, élevé Diamonds is poised to take its message of ethical, heritage-rooted luxury to a global audience. Backed by over 100 years of trust from Tibarumal Jewels, élevé Diamonds is more than a brand—it’s the beginning of a refined, responsible new era in fine jewelry.

