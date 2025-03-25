Live
- South Korean Acting President Han calls for thorough preparations for cooperation with Trump administration
- BJP stages walkout from J&K Assembly amid uproar over daily wagers issue
- Rwanda welcomes M23 rebels' withdrawal from eastern Congo's town of Walikale
- Tanzania reports 40 pc reduction in new TB infections over eight years
- Telangana tunnel tragedy: Rescue teams find traces of human remains
- RJD MLAs protest outside Bihar Assembly for 65 pc reservation
- MP: Bus cleaner burnt alive in fire
- Delhi’s big bang Budget sees 31.5 pc hike in total outlay, Capex doubled to Rs 28,000 cr
- Now Ayushman Bharat scheme extends to Delhi; CM Rekha Gupta allocates Rs 2,144 crore
- IPL 2025: Ashutosh's 'phenomenal' innings will be remembered for a 'long time', stars hail DC batters' heroics
Hyderabad Welcomes Ekadhi with Enthusiasm – Experience Luxury Silver Jewelry Like Never Before
Hyderabad has embraced Ekadhi with an overwhelming response! After the grand launch of our Punjagutta store on March 22nd, inaugurated by our brand ambassador, actress Nidhhi Agerwal, customers have been visiting in large numbers, delighted by the wide range of luxurious silver jewelry at affordable prices.
Speaking at the launch event, Ekadhi Directors Venu Rachakonda and Shiv Charan Vuppalanchi shared their excitement about the brand’s expansion and customer response.
- “We are thrilled to see such an incredible response from Hyderabad! Our goal has always been to offer exclusive, high-quality jewelry that looks just like gold but at an affordable price. With Ekadhi, every woman can own beautiful jewelry without compromising on quality or craftsmanship.” – Venu Rachakonda
- “Our collections cater to everyone—from brides looking for their dream sets to women who love adorning themselves with elegant jewelry for any occasion. We invite everyone to visit our store and experience Ekadhi firsthand.” – Shiv Charan Vuppalanchi
A Stunning Collection for Every Occasion
Ekadhi brings an unmatched variety of jewelry, featuring:
Nakshi – Traditional handcrafted designs
Jadau – Intricate Mughal-inspired artistry
Polki – Uncut diamond-inspired elegance
CZs (Diamond Like Jewellery) – Sparkling stone-studded designs
Victorian Jewelry – Antique charm with modern craftsmanship
And many more!
From Maang Tikkas to Toe Rings, Ekadhi offers complete jewelry sets, making it a one-stop destination for brides, festive shoppers, and jewelry lovers.
Exclusive Grand Launch Offer – Valid Until March 31st
To celebrate the launch, Ekadhi is offering an unmissable limited-time offer:
FREE Haram with tops worth ₹50,000 on purchases of ₹1,00,000
FREE Necklace worth ₹25,000 on purchases of ₹50,000
This special offer is valid only until March 31st. Customers are encouraged to visit early and make the most of this opportunity.
Expanding Across South India
With the phenomenal success in Rajahmundry and now Hyderabad, Ekadhi is rapidly growing, with upcoming stores in:
Andhra Pradesh: Bhimavaram
Telangana: Secunderabad, Nizamabad
Additionally, Ekadhi is inviting franchise partners to join its journey of success and bring the brand to more locations.