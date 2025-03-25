Hyderabad Welcomes Ekadhi with Enthusiasm – Experience Luxury Silver Jewelry Like Never Before

Hyderabad has embraced Ekadhi with an overwhelming response! After the grand launch of our Punjagutta store on March 22nd, inaugurated by our brand ambassador, actress Nidhhi Agerwal, customers have been visiting in large numbers, delighted by the wide range of luxurious silver jewelry at affordable prices.

Speaking at the launch event, Ekadhi Directors Venu Rachakonda and Shiv Charan Vuppalanchi shared their excitement about the brand’s expansion and customer response.

- “We are thrilled to see such an incredible response from Hyderabad! Our goal has always been to offer exclusive, high-quality jewelry that looks just like gold but at an affordable price. With Ekadhi, every woman can own beautiful jewelry without compromising on quality or craftsmanship.” – Venu Rachakonda

- “Our collections cater to everyone—from brides looking for their dream sets to women who love adorning themselves with elegant jewelry for any occasion. We invite everyone to visit our store and experience Ekadhi firsthand.” – Shiv Charan Vuppalanchi

A Stunning Collection for Every Occasion

Ekadhi brings an unmatched variety of jewelry, featuring:

Nakshi – Traditional handcrafted designs

Jadau – Intricate Mughal-inspired artistry

Polki – Uncut diamond-inspired elegance

CZs (Diamond Like Jewellery) – Sparkling stone-studded designs

Victorian Jewelry – Antique charm with modern craftsmanship

And many more!

From Maang Tikkas to Toe Rings, Ekadhi offers complete jewelry sets, making it a one-stop destination for brides, festive shoppers, and jewelry lovers.

Exclusive Grand Launch Offer – Valid Until March 31st

To celebrate the launch, Ekadhi is offering an unmissable limited-time offer:

FREE Haram with tops worth ₹50,000 on purchases of ₹1,00,000

FREE Necklace worth ₹25,000 on purchases of ₹50,000

This special offer is valid only until March 31st. Customers are encouraged to visit early and make the most of this opportunity.

Expanding Across South India

With the phenomenal success in Rajahmundry and now Hyderabad, Ekadhi is rapidly growing, with upcoming stores in:

Andhra Pradesh: Bhimavaram

Telangana: Secunderabad, Nizamabad

Additionally, Ekadhi is inviting franchise partners to join its journey of success and bring the brand to more locations.