Live
- FM Nirmala Sitharaman meets ADB chief, says India remains key partner
- ‘Gaalullona’ Song Promo From Sudheer Babu’s ‘Maama Mascheendra’ Is Out
- Amazon Great Summer sale: Great discount on iPhone 14, Galaxy M14 and more
- Mahindra & Mahindra April sales boosted by utility vehicles
- Balagam: TS Constable Exam Features Questions on Award-Winning Drama Film
- Pine Labs joins ICICI Bank to accept digital rupee on its PoS terminals
- Priyanka Gandhi to address public meeting in Hyderabad on May 8
- IPL 2023: Face-Off Between Kohli and Gambhir After RCB vs LSG Match
- Apple workers sad after Tim Cook makes work from office mandatory
- New Car Launches in May: Many Top Brands are gearing up to launch their latest Models
Hyderabad: WG a museum and a cradle of diversity for woody plants
- The region has both old and young, on evolutionary timescales in millions of years, plant species a recent study was conducted by a group of researchers from the Hyderabad-based CCMB
- The study complements several taxonomic studies in the region, which show the Western Ghats have a high diversity of woody plants
Hyderabad: The Western Ghats serves as a ‘museum’ and at the same time a ‘cradle’ of evolutionary diversity. The region has both old and young, on evolutionary timescales in millions of years, plant species, in this regards a recent study was conducted by a group of researchers from the Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB).
The study, which was led by senior CCMB scientist Dr Jahnavi Joshi and her group, they sought to shed light on the evolution of plants in the Western Ghats region of India and was recently published in the prestigious Proceedings of the Royal Society B (Biological Sciences).
“This study complements several taxonomic studies in the region, which show the Western Ghats have a high diversity of woody plants, with over 60 percent being endemic. Interestingly, the Southern Western Ghats region has six times higher number of species than the northern Western Ghats”, said the first author of the study, Abhishek Gopal.
“Such large-scale studies covering huge geographic areas and looking at timescales in millions of years and including hundreds of species are helpful as they help us understand if there are any generalities in how diversity is generated and maintained,” said Dr Jahanavi Joshi, the senior author of the study.
Dr Joshi pointed out that the study has shown that Western Ghats hold tremendous evolutionary diversity. We highlight the global value of the Western Ghats, demonstrating, in particular, the importance of protecting the southern Western Ghats, which is an engine of plant diversification and persistence.
The results of the CCMB study can also be used to augment the existing protected areas in the landscape, which are facing severe anthropogenic stress, the researchers added.