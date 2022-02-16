Hyderabad: Will not fix meters to agriculture pump sets, clarifies Jagadish

Hyderabad: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Tuesday claimed that the Centre was already implementing the new electricity policy, which specifies fixing of meters to agriculture pump sets.

Addressing the media persons here at the TRS Legislature Party office, the Energy Minister said that the Centre had issued draft policy on April 27, 2021. "There is nothing to do with the Act as the policy is already being implemented. The Ministry of Finance, in its letter dated June 9, 2021, has asked the State government to adopt the draft policy and get additional borrowing.

The State is ready to lose Rs 5,000 crore, but will not fix meters to agriculture pump sets," said Jagadish Reddy. He slammed Union Minister G Kishan Reddy for failing to respond properly on the power meters issue. Jagadish Reddy alleged that the State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has no knowledge on several issues and was carrying out a misinformation campaign against the government.

Though NITI Aayog had recommended funds to programmes like Mission Kakatiya and Mission Bhagiratha, the Centre never bothered to give funds, he said, adding that the BJP should come to an open debate on these issues and development done in the State. Replying to a question, Jagadish Reddy said that only those people who have committed scams would go to jail, but not KCR.