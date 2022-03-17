Hyderabad: Wine shops to be closed for 2 days in view of Holi

All the shops selling liquor including restaurants, bars and pubs will be closed for the next 48 hours in the view of Holi festival tomorrow. Orders have been passed pertaining to the closure of wine shops under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits.



The shops will remain closed from 6 am today to 6 am on Saturday.

Besides, the officials also restricted playing Holi at public places. They also asked the public not to throw colours on the strangers, vehicles and buildings.

On the other hand, tipplers rushed to the nearby bars on learning the closure of wine shops for the next two days. Majority of the bars witnessed long queues in front of the wine shops on Wednesday evening.