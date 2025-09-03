  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad Woman Arrested at Airport for Smuggling Marijuana Worth ₹3 Crore

Hyderabad Woman Arrested at Airport for Smuggling Marijuana Worth ₹3 Crore
x

Hyderabad Woman Arrested at Airport for Smuggling Marijuana Worth ₹3 Crore

Highlights

A 23-year-old woman from Hyderabad was arrested at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport for smuggling 3.1 kg of marijuana from Bangkok. The seized drugs are worth ₹3 crore. Full details here.

A 23-year-old woman from Hyderabad was arrested on Monday at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. She was caught smuggling marijuana from Bangkok.

Officials said they seized 3.1 kg of hydroponic marijuana. The drugs were packed in four packets and hidden in her baggage. The total value is around ₹3 crore in the international market.

She arrived at Shamshabad on Indigo flight 6E-1068. Her suspicious behavior made security staff check her bags. That’s when they found the drugs.

The woman has been taken into custody. Authorities are now investigating the case further.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick