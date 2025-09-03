Hyderabad Woman Arrested at Airport for Smuggling Marijuana Worth ₹3 Crore

A 23-year-old woman from Hyderabad was arrested on Monday at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. She was caught smuggling marijuana from Bangkok.

Officials said they seized 3.1 kg of hydroponic marijuana. The drugs were packed in four packets and hidden in her baggage. The total value is around ₹3 crore in the international market.

She arrived at Shamshabad on Indigo flight 6E-1068. Her suspicious behavior made security staff check her bags. That’s when they found the drugs.

The woman has been taken into custody. Authorities are now investigating the case further.