Hyderabad woman burnt alive in Nellore

In a tragic incident, a woman was burnt alive in a fire accident here at AS Peta mandal of Nellore district on Thursday night.



The woman, a native of Hyderabad is said to have come to dargah as she was mentally ill along with another woman who also suffered injuries in the mishap. The injured woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The deceased was identified as Fathima.

The police registered a case and took up an investigation. It is yet to be learned how the fire broke out near the dargah. The body of the woman was sent to a hospital for autopsy.