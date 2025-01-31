  • Menu
Hyderabad: Woman Diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome Following Pune Outbreak

A woman from Siddipet, Hyderabad, has been diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), reportedly the first case in the city following an outbreak in Pune.

A woman from Siddipet, Hyderabad, has reportedly been diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), possibly the first case in the city following an outbreak in Pune.

She is currently in critical condition and on a ventilator. GBS is a rare condition that causes muscle weakness and numbness, typically occurring two to six weeks after an infection. It can follow a severe bacterial or viral illness, which weakens the immune system.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has stated that the exact cause of the recent rise in GBS cases in Pune is still unclear, but assured that it is not likely to lead to an epidemic. Most people with GBS recover fully with treatment.

