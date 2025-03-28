Hyderabad Woman Dies by Suicide Over Dowry Harassment in Musheerabad

A 28-year-old woman who attempted suicide by jumping from a multi-story building in Musheerabad succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital on Friday. Police have initiated an investigation into the incident, which allegedly stemmed from dowry-related harassment.

According to officials, the deceased, identified as Sowjanya, was married to K. Shabarish of Bholakpur in November 2024. Post-marriage, she lived with her husband, in-laws, and his siblings at their residence in Musheerabad.

The police stated that despite giving dowry at the time of marriage, including Rs 5 lakh in cash and 22 tolas of gold, Sowjanya faced continuous pressure from her husband and his family for additional dowry. Reports suggest that she was subjected to both mental and physical harassment. Allegedly, she was also forced to leave the marital home and return to her parents on multiple occasions.

On Thursday evening, she reportedly jumped from a high-rise building, sustaining severe injuries. She was immediately taken to Gandhi Hospital, where she died while receiving treatment on Friday.

The Musheerabad police have registered a case and are conducting further inquiries into the matter.