Live
- Union Cabinet Approves 2% DA Hike for Govt Employees
- Telangana Faces Heat Spike, Neradigonda Hottest at 41°C
- iPhone 16 Available for Under Rs 45,000 on Flipkart: How to Avail the Deal
- Google Chrome Vulnerability Exposes Media and Government Users to Cyberattacks: How to Secure Your Browser
- Component PLI to boost India’s $500 bn electronics manufacturing goal: Industry
- Hyderabad Woman Dies by Suicide Over Dowry Harassment in Musheerabad
- Govt to create regional BIRAC centres to accelerate startups and biomanufacturing
- Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for March 28, 2025: Unlock Exclusive Rewards
- Pro Panja League: Mega Matches held at the holy banks of Narmada River
- Hurzeler downplays significance of Brighton’s FA Cup quarterfinals entry
Hyderabad Woman Dies by Suicide Over Dowry Harassment in Musheerabad
A 28-year-old Hyderabad woman died by suicide after alleged dowry harassment. Police have launched an investigation into the Musheerabad incident.
A 28-year-old woman who attempted suicide by jumping from a multi-story building in Musheerabad succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital on Friday. Police have initiated an investigation into the incident, which allegedly stemmed from dowry-related harassment.
According to officials, the deceased, identified as Sowjanya, was married to K. Shabarish of Bholakpur in November 2024. Post-marriage, she lived with her husband, in-laws, and his siblings at their residence in Musheerabad.
The police stated that despite giving dowry at the time of marriage, including Rs 5 lakh in cash and 22 tolas of gold, Sowjanya faced continuous pressure from her husband and his family for additional dowry. Reports suggest that she was subjected to both mental and physical harassment. Allegedly, she was also forced to leave the marital home and return to her parents on multiple occasions.
On Thursday evening, she reportedly jumped from a high-rise building, sustaining severe injuries. She was immediately taken to Gandhi Hospital, where she died while receiving treatment on Friday.
The Musheerabad police have registered a case and are conducting further inquiries into the matter.