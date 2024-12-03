Hyderabad: Woman Leads Rs 2.5 Crore Car Rental Scam, Sells Rented Cars with Gang

Currently, various frauds are coming to light. Some individuals, accustomed to easy money, are targeting innocent people and committing fraud.

Recently, a woman in Hyderabad was involved in a scam worth Rs. 2.5 crores.

The fraud targeted car owners, with cars being rented out under the pretense of a rental agreement and then sold within two months.

The police closely monitored the situation and busted the gang. According to the Madhapur Police, Jupudi Usha, a housewife from Gachibowli Telecom Nagar, met Tudumula Mallesh, a driver from Shakepet Nala. In an attempt to earn easy money, they resorted to fraud.

They rented cars from various places in the city and then sold them to individuals named Sagar Patil and Jamane Anil Kumar from Karnataka, who were staying at Attapur.

They sold the cars cheaply, for Rs. 2 lakh to Rs. 3 lakh, making a profit.

The police have noted an increase in such types of frauds in the city. In a similar case, a person rented a car from a rental owner in the BN Reddy Nagar area with the intention of selling it.

The affected car owner approached the police, who registered a case and returned the car through the court.

The car owner had to face significant difficulties to recover the vehicle.

The police have advised rental car dealers to be cautious and not trust individuals blindly.

They recommend verifying the full details of those renting the cars to avoid future problems.



