Hyderabad Woman Rescued from Suicide Attempt at Durgam Cheruvu
Highlights
A 30-year-old woman was rescued from attempting suicide at Durgam Cheruvu in Hyderabad. Police intervened in time, counseling her and returning her to her family.
A 30-year-old woman, distressed over family issues, was rescued from attempting suicide at Durgam Cheruvu in Madhapur on Sunday night.
The incident occurred around midnight when the woman, reportedly struggling with personal problems, approached the lake with the intent to take her life. As she neared the water, the patrol staff on duty at the lake spotted her and acted swiftly.
Quick to respond, the police officers reached her just in time, preventing her from jumping into the lake. They immediately provided counselling and, after ensuring her safety, handed her over to her family.
Authorities continue to encourage individuals facing emotional distress to seek support and help in times of crisis.
