Hyderabad: Woman Scammed of ₹40,000 in Fake Lehenga Offer on Instagram

Cyber criminals are always coming up with new ways to cheat people. Recently, a woman was scammed while trying to buy a lehenga online with a big discount offer. The fraudsters took advantage of her greed and stole ₹40,000.

The woman, Srivalli, lives in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. She saw a lehenga on Instagram from a page called Pooja Collections. She paid ₹1,000 to order the lehenga, but after two days, the lehenga did not arrive. When she called the phone number listed on the page, the fraudsters told her they needed to check her account. While doing so, they took ₹40,000 from her bank account.

Srivalli figured out she had been scammed and reported it to the police. They are now looking into the case. The police are warning everyone to be cautious and not to trust huge discount offers online, especially on social media.

The police warn that greed is what cyber criminals use to trick people. If an offer seems too good to be true, it probably is.