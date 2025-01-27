  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Woman Scammed of ₹40,000 in Fake Lehenga Offer on Instagram

Hyderabad: Woman Scammed of ₹40,000 in Fake Lehenga Offer on Instagram
x
Highlights

A woman from Hyderabad lost ₹40,000 after being tricked by a fake lehenga offer on Instagram. Police warn against trusting big discounts and clicking suspicious links on social media.

Cyber criminals are always coming up with new ways to cheat people. Recently, a woman was scammed while trying to buy a lehenga online with a big discount offer. The fraudsters took advantage of her greed and stole ₹40,000.

The woman, Srivalli, lives in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. She saw a lehenga on Instagram from a page called Pooja Collections. She paid ₹1,000 to order the lehenga, but after two days, the lehenga did not arrive. When she called the phone number listed on the page, the fraudsters told her they needed to check her account. While doing so, they took ₹40,000 from her bank account.

Srivalli figured out she had been scammed and reported it to the police. They are now looking into the case. The police are warning everyone to be cautious and not to trust huge discount offers online, especially on social media.

The police warn that greed is what cyber criminals use to trick people. If an offer seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick