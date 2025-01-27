Live
- Ramesh Studios grand opening marks a new milestone in the film industry
- ‘Nelamma Thalle’ from ‘Agathya’unveils cultural heritage
- Adani Wilmar clocks 105 pc profit jump in Q3, revenue rises 31 pc
- Student dies in SC boys' hostel
- TCS is all set to commence its operation in 90 days in Vizag
- Focus on advancing career counseling & student mental health
- Bengaluru Power Outages on January 29: Scheduled Cuts in Multiple Areas
- Union Budget 2025: What to Expect on Tax Exemptions and Deductions
- iPhone 17 May Retain the Dynamic Island Design: Details
- Tips to Safeguard Your iPhone Data and Privacy in 2025
Just In
Hyderabad: Woman Scammed of ₹40,000 in Fake Lehenga Offer on Instagram
A woman from Hyderabad lost ₹40,000 after being tricked by a fake lehenga offer on Instagram. Police warn against trusting big discounts and clicking suspicious links on social media.
Cyber criminals are always coming up with new ways to cheat people. Recently, a woman was scammed while trying to buy a lehenga online with a big discount offer. The fraudsters took advantage of her greed and stole ₹40,000.
The woman, Srivalli, lives in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. She saw a lehenga on Instagram from a page called Pooja Collections. She paid ₹1,000 to order the lehenga, but after two days, the lehenga did not arrive. When she called the phone number listed on the page, the fraudsters told her they needed to check her account. While doing so, they took ₹40,000 from her bank account.
Srivalli figured out she had been scammed and reported it to the police. They are now looking into the case. The police are warning everyone to be cautious and not to trust huge discount offers online, especially on social media.
The police warn that greed is what cyber criminals use to trick people. If an offer seems too good to be true, it probably is.