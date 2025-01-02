Hyderabad Woman Successfully Treated After Multiple Cardiac Arrests

A 68-year-old woman in Hyderabad has defied the odds after experiencing multiple episodes of cardiac arrest, with successful resuscitation and treatment at Care Hospitals, Banjara Hills. The patient, who initially collapsed at a private hospital, was revived before being transferred to Care Hospitals for more specialized care.

Upon arrival, the woman's condition was severe, with her heart functioning at just 25 per cent of its normal capacity. She continued to suffer from life-threatening arrhythmias, including ventricular tachycardia (VT) and ventricular fibrillation (VF), both of which are serious heart rhythm disorders that can result in fatal consequences.

Doctors at Care Hospitals explained that conditions like VT and VF could be triggered by factors such as viral infections affecting the heart, myocarditis, or complications from diabetes. To manage her critical state, the medical team implemented advanced cardiac interventions. The patient was placed on an intra-aortic balloon pump (IABP), a mechanical device designed to support the heart, while she also received ventilator assistance.

Despite these measures, the woman’s heart rhythm remained unstable. However, angiography revealed that there were no significant blockages in her coronary arteries. The medical team opted for a stellate ganglion block, a procedure aimed at regulating the irregular heartbeats, which eventually helped stabilize her condition.

After a two-week stay in the hospital, the patient was discharged in stable health.