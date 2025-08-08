  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad Women Celebrate Varalakshmi Vratam with Fervour

Hyderabad Women Celebrate Varalakshmi Vratam with Fervour
x
Highlights

Hyderabad witnessed heartfelt celebrations as women observed Varalakshmi Vratam with devotion and tradition. Celebrated on the Friday before Sravana...

Hyderabad witnessed heartfelt celebrations as women observed Varalakshmi Vratam with devotion and tradition.

Celebrated on the Friday before Sravana Purnima, this sacred festival is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi and is observed primarily by married women for their family’s well-being.

Early in the morning, women began the Vratam, fasting and performing rituals with reverence. Many visited temples while others offered prayers at home, later sharing prasadam with friends and neighbours.

Gravity Ad Films also joined the celebrations, honouring the cultural spirit of the day. The festival reinforced familial bonds and spiritual values across the city with grace and joy.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick