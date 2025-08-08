Hyderabad Women Celebrate Varalakshmi Vratam with Fervour

Live
Hyderabad witnessed heartfelt celebrations as women observed Varalakshmi Vratam with devotion and tradition.
Celebrated on the Friday before Sravana Purnima, this sacred festival is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi and is observed primarily by married women for their family’s well-being.
Early in the morning, women began the Vratam, fasting and performing rituals with reverence. Many visited temples while others offered prayers at home, later sharing prasadam with friends and neighbours.
Gravity Ad Films also joined the celebrations, honouring the cultural spirit of the day. The festival reinforced familial bonds and spiritual values across the city with grace and joy.
