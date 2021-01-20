Hyderabad: Works on 28 Foot over Bridges in full swing

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is expediting the construction of 28 FOBs (Foot over Bridges) in the city at different locations. After assessing that the city has witnessed increased traffic and to help pedestrians cross the roads without hurdle and hazard, the officials decided to complete them within next 3 to 6 months.



According to officials, these FOBs on heavy traffic routes would help the pedestrians cross over the traffic, hassle free and avoid risks of getting hit by speeding vehicles. And on the other hand, the facility would help improve the flow of the traffic, especially in busy areas like markets and malls.

Out of the 28 foot over bridges being constructed in the Greater Hyderabad, five are under the LB Nagar Zone, which include Saroor Nagar stadium (with escalators) and Kothapet fruit market (with escalators)

Four under Khairatabad zone which include near Shaikpet passport office, at Hyderabad Central Mall near Panjagutta. Five under Secunderabad zone, including areas in Narayanguda in between Himayat Nagar X roads to Narayanguda Flyover, Gandhi Hospital, Musheerabad. While two of the FOBs under the Kukatpally zone, these include Balanagar, near NSKK road and Ranga BhujangaTheater at shapur Nagar. Another nine under Serilingampally zone in the areas of ESI hospital, near Bhanu township Miyapur, Cyber gateway Hi-tech city and at Telecom Nagar, Gachibowli, amongst others.

"As pedestrians are facing the problems while crossing the roads, the GHMC geared up for the construction of 28 Foot over bridges in different parts of the city in the next three months. These will help pedestrians to walk over easily," informed the officials.

Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary of MA&UD, last week directed the Municipal officials to complete the works of foot overbridges on top priority. Following his directive, the works have started gathering momentum. Arvind Kumar also tweeted that the foot over bridge works at GVK Mall, Banjara Hills,were progressing rapidly and should be ready in the next 6 weeks. He also mentioned that 28 new FOBs would be operational in next three months.