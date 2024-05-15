Hyderabad: World Literature Workshop from May 18 in city

Hyderabad: In an effort to nurture a deeper understanding of literature and also to encourage informative interactions, Dr Surendra Singh Negi, an assistant professor at the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), is once again going to conduct the fourth edition of the ‘World Literature Workshop’.

He has been conducting what can be described as a type of “social experiment” through his ‘World Literature Workshop’ for the past three years. Once again, the 12-week workshop is set to kick off on May 18 and run until August 3, this year, with a focus on exploring significant yet lesser-known texts from Latin American literature.

Unlike the previous three seasons conducted online, this marks the workshop’s first offline edition, promising 12 face-to-face sessions at Hyderabad’s eclectic venues, from cafes to cultural spaces. Scheduled every Saturday from 6:30 pm to 8 pm, the workshop accommodates a group of 20 individuals.

Participants from various professions, including doctors, lawyers, teachers, journalists, poets, bureaucrats, and others from all walks of life, gather to engage in candid discussions and build lasting connections. Registration for the workshop closes on May 17 at 5 pm. Interested candidates can register for the workshop through the link https://bit.ly/4dgszDl.