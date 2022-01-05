Hyderabad: WTOJAC's plea to Women's Commission

Hyderabad: The Women and Transgender Organisations Joint Action Committee (WTOJAC) condemned the target of Muslim women on Bulli Deals app and gave a representation to the chairperson of Telangana State Women's Commission seeking strict action against the culprits.

According to WTOJAC, the Islamophobic act of putting up for sale the well-known social activist Khalida Parveen and journalist Ayesha Minhaz was insulting and humiliating. They said such act was taken up to intimidate Muslim women besides create communal enmity and disharmony in the State.

"Khalida Parveen and Ayesha Minhaz have been targeted as part of the hateful, anti-Muslim campaign by the same app that targeted 150 another Muslim women with an earlier hashtag #Sullideals. In the current hate campaign, nearly 100 prominent Muslim women have been targeted," said V Sandhya, a member of WTOJAC.

"It is a shame that hatemongers are able to publicly humiliate and insult such valuable and respected Muslim women from our State," said K Satyavathi, another member.

"Targeting Muslim women in this manner is a gross violation of their fundamental rights and disturbs the peace and tranquility in the community. It creates fear among others, especially younger Muslim women, who seek to work for the rights and welfare of their community," said Meera Sanghamitra of National Alliance of Peoples' Movements and a member of JAC, adding that the JAC would also write to the President of India, National Commission for Women and the Chief Justice of India seeking necessary action and remedy.